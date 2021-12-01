Former manager Maurice Horan returns for another spell with the Limerick senior footballers

FORMER manager Maurice Horan is to return to the Limerick senior football management.

The Limerick Leader has learned that the Mayo native will replace Brian Begley as a coach-selector in Billy Lee's backroom team for 2022.

Billy Lee is to be ratified for another spell as manager at the December County Board meeting.

Lee has already served for five years in the role and former inter-county dual player Brian Begley was alongside him throughout.

Begley has now opted to step away from the management set-up and will be replaced by Horan.

Shane Kelly and Seamus O'Donnell are to continue as coach-selectors, with Adrian O'Brien as strength and conditioning coach.

After moving to Limerick from his native Ballinrobe, Maurce Horan native played his club football with Monaleen and Na Piarsaigh during his time living on Shannonside and he also lined out with the inter-county team under Liam Kearns.

In 2010 he became Limerick U21 football manager and served as a senior selector under Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, before moving up to Limerick senior football manager for 2011-13.

He led Limerick to the county’s first ever All-Ireland SFC quarter final in Croke Park in 2011 and managed them to an Allianz League Division 4 title in 2013.

Since he left the Limerick inter-county scene, Horan worked under Mayo senior football manager Stephen Rochford as part of his performance/video analysis team and was Laois senior football coach for the last two seasons under manager Mike Quirke, who he had previously worked alongside with Tralee club; Kerins O’Rahillys.

Horan has also been involved with Limerick club sides in recent times - he had two years as part of the Adare senior football management (winning a 2018 Limerick SFC title) and was this year involved with St Senans in the Limerick IFC.