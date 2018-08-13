Limerick GAA confirms details of All Ireland final banquet

Details of the All Ireland banquet which will take place following Sunday’s final have been confirmed by the Limerick County Board.

The event will take place at the City West Hotel following the final between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park.

The cost of tickets for the banquet is €100 per person or €1,000 per table of 10.

Limerick All Ireland Hurling Final Banquet confirmed for City West Hotel on Sunday August 19.

Anyone wishing to make booking for the event is asked to contact Gerry McNamara on or before 1pm this Wednesday (August 15) to guarantee their place.

Gerry can be contacted by email on childrensofficer.limerick@gaa.ie or by text at 085-1901900.

If Limerick are victorious and win the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday afternoon, RTÉ will broadcast live from the banquet during the Sunday Game highlights programme that evening.