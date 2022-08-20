RACING: Your guide to Saturday’s card at the Curragh 

The Curragh Racecourse stages a competitive eight-race card on Saturday afternoon. The action gets underway at 1.25pm and concludes at 5.30pm.

The going is Good, Good to Firm in places and showers are forecast during the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

The highlights on the card are a brace of events for two-year-olds starting with the €120,000 Futurity Stakes, a Group Two event over seven furlongs at 3.10pm. Aidan O’Brien is doubly represented in the race with Aesop’s Fables and Hans Andersen. The former is a half-brother to Washington DC and made a winning debut at Navan in a maiden back in April. Off the track since, he is firmly in the could be anything category.

O’Brien also saddles Hans Andersen, a 450,000gns purchase who deservedly opened his account at the second time of asking at the Curragh in July. There is sure to be plenty more progress to come and he can fight out the finish with his stable companion. The other interesting runner is trained by O’Brien’s son Donnacha and is course and distance scorer Proud And Regal who is unbeaten in two starts and impressed at Leopardstown last time out when landing the Tyros Stakes in July.

The other highlight is the €120,000 Debutante Stakes which is a Group Two event for fillies over seven furlongs. Aidan O’Brien again looks to have a strong hand with Meditate and Maybe Just Maybe. Meditate has looked one of the stand-out juveniles of the season having landed the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. That completed a treble for this progressive filly and she is taken to maintain her unbeaten record in this event. Stable companion Maybe Just Maybe took a big step forward when successful at Leopardstown last time out and is another to note.

Olivia Miralda was seventh in the Queen Mary, but impressed when powering clear to land a maiden at Newbury last month and is definitely another to note. Thornbrook was a smooth winner on debut at Leopardstown by a length and a quarter and clearly commands respect for Joseph O’Brien who also saddles Zoinnocent who was second in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown when last seen.

Elsewhere on the card, the seven-furlong maiden at 2.00pm looks a fascinating race with all 15 runners in the race being newcomers. Those that make appeal on debut include Continuous who is by Japanese sire Heart’s Cry and is one of three runners for Aidan O’Brien along with Canute who is a daughter of Group One scorer Alice Springs and 320,000gns purchase Charles Bianconi in what should prove to be an informative maiden.

Curragh Selections:

1.25pm Hiawatha

2.00pm Canute

2.35pm Kerkiyra

3.10pm Aesop’s Fables

3.45pm Meditate

4.20pm Shoebox King

4.55pm Harley Street

5.30pm Harry’s Hill