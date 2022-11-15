Construction of eight new homes in Limerick to commence

CONSTRUCTION is due to begin on the latest Limerick Regeneration housing development.

Eight new homes are to be built on a plot of land at the junction of Sheep Street and Athlunkard Street in Limerick city.

The development will consist of five three-bedroomed, two-storey duplex houses and a further three, two-bedroomed, duplex apartments.

All new homes will have individual access from the street and are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Welcoming the announcement Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “This development of eight new homes will be very beneficial for the area as it will see a derelict site being re-developed for housing and the creation of a new community.

“This is the latest development being undertaken by Limerick Regeneration as it continues to deliver on the overall programme,” Mayor Foley said.

Martins Construction Ltd, County Clare were successful in the competitive tender for the construction of this development, which is in the region of €3 million.

Brendan Troy, Senior Executive Officer with Limerick Regeneration added: “We are delighted to be working on the delivery of BER A rated energy efficient new homes for the people of St Mary’s Park.

The Sheep Street development plan is pictured above.

“The process of design and approval has been lengthy but now that we have commenced development we are committed to getting the homes delivered to a high standard as quickly as possible,” Mr Troy said.

A total of 118 new homes are currently under construction across three sites in Moyross and Southill.

Construction is to resume shortly on 14 homes already partially constructed by the Peter McVerry Trust while the Trust is working to procure a new contractor to construct a further 24 in Moyross and Southill.