SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market Number 50 Castletroy Heights, Limerick - a most attractive detached family home in a ever-popular area.

The property was built in the late 1960's and has been remodelled, cared for and cleverly extended over the years, making it a most exceptional detached family home in a highly sought after and very desirable location.

The elegant living accommodation has a lovely flow throughout and is perfect for family living. The living room boasts large windows overlooking the front garden, the family room/study would also make an ideal home office and there is a laundry room/utility off this with access to the rear garden.

The kitchen/breakfast and dining room is located to the rear of the property, it captures the evening sun and overlooks a most private patio area and the beautiful private rear gardens.

A spacious sunroom has been added off the breakfast area, this is a great addition and allows a wonderful open plan place to unwind, a perfect spot for entertaining.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms - four doubles and one single. The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious, lovely and bright with dual aspect and boasts a modern spacious shower room and plenty of built-in wardrobes.

The main bathroom is located off the landing and there is a stira to the attic for extra storage.

The gardens are extremely well kept and private. The walled front garden has been cobble-locked to allow for plenty of parking.

The rear garden is truly stunning, mainly in lawn with a patio area for outside dining and filled with an array of colourful mature, trees, hedges and plants.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 50 Castletroy Heights, Castletroy

Description: Five bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €525,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT