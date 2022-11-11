Limerick man enters guilty plea in money laundering case

A YOUNG man has been appeared in court charged in connection with money laundering offences.

Detective Garda Chris Cowan gave evidence, at Kilmallock Court, of arresting Ethan Butler, aged 22, of Crawford Street, Bruff on the morning of the court for the purpose of charging him.

It is alleged that Mr Butler had €15,000 in a Bank of Ireland account while “knowing that the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct”.

The single offence occurred on dates between October 7, 2021 and October 11, 2021.

During the procedural hearing, Det Garda Cowan said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said DPP’s directions have been received in relation to the matter and that there is consent for the case to dealt with by the district court if a guilty plea is entered.

After being informed by solicitor Edel Ryan that her client was pleading guilty, Judge Patricia Harney formally accepted jurisdiction of the case.

Ms Ryan said a probation report would be beneficial and Judge Harney asked that report on Mr Butler be prepared by the Probation Service before she concludes the case.

Insp Thompson said there was no object to bail and no conditions were sought.

The case was adjourned until February.