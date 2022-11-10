Search

10 Nov 2022

Children as young as ten accused of throwing stones at garda during violent incident in Limerick town

Children as young as ten accused of throwing stones at garda during violent incident in Limerick town

Stones were thrown at a gardai in Askeaton on Halloween night | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

10 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

SEVERAL youths and children have been spoken to after stones and other objects were thrown at a garda in Askeaton on Halloween night.

The attack, which was one of a number of incidents to have occurred in the town on October 31, was condemned at a meeting the Adare/Rathkeale Joint Policing Committee earlier this week.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan, who lives in Askeaton, says video footage of the incident at Church Street has been widely circulated and that what happened cannot be tolerated.

"It's not acceptable in any society - in any town or village," he said adding that some of those who throw stones at the garda were as young as ten years of age.

Thankfully, the officer, who was on duty and in full uniform, was not seriously injured during the incident.

Zero tolerance after night of terror - emergency meeting following Halloween chaos in Limerick town

After the attack was raised, Inspector Pat Brennan - the acting superintendent for County Limerick - confirmed he was "well aware of the video" and he assured elected representatives that action will be taken.

"It will be dealt with it is not going to be let lie," he said.

Sergeant Dermot Cummins confirmed that CCTV footage from a number of locations in Askeaton has been viewed as part of the investigation and that several juveniles have been spoken to by gardai in the presence of their parents.

Cllr Sheahan also highlighted the lighting of an illegal bonfire in Askeaton on Halloween night and said there were men, women and children fighting with each other at various times.

"Locals are sick and tired of it," he said suggesting there is an appetite among some people to arm themselves with "wavin pipes" and to take matters into their own hands.

"The only solution for Askeaton is to have uniforms back on the streets," he stated.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media