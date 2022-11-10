Children as young as ten accused of throwing stones at garda during violent incident in Limerick town

SEVERAL youths and children have been spoken to after stones and other objects were thrown at a garda in Askeaton on Halloween night.

The attack, which was one of a number of incidents to have occurred in the town on October 31, was condemned at a meeting the Adare/Rathkeale Joint Policing Committee earlier this week.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan, who lives in Askeaton, says video footage of the incident at Church Street has been widely circulated and that what happened cannot be tolerated.

"It's not acceptable in any society - in any town or village," he said adding that some of those who throw stones at the garda were as young as ten years of age.

Thankfully, the officer, who was on duty and in full uniform, was not seriously injured during the incident.

After the attack was raised, Inspector Pat Brennan - the acting superintendent for County Limerick - confirmed he was "well aware of the video" and he assured elected representatives that action will be taken.

"It will be dealt with it is not going to be let lie," he said.

Sergeant Dermot Cummins confirmed that CCTV footage from a number of locations in Askeaton has been viewed as part of the investigation and that several juveniles have been spoken to by gardai in the presence of their parents.

Cllr Sheahan also highlighted the lighting of an illegal bonfire in Askeaton on Halloween night and said there were men, women and children fighting with each other at various times.

"Locals are sick and tired of it," he said suggesting there is an appetite among some people to arm themselves with "wavin pipes" and to take matters into their own hands.

"The only solution for Askeaton is to have uniforms back on the streets," he stated.