10 Nov 2022

Zero tolerance after night of terror - emergency meeting following Halloween chaos in Limerick town

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart met with local councillors in Newcastle West last Friday | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

10 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

A MAJOR crackdown on criminality is set to take effect in Newcastle West after an emergency meeting was held with the chief superintendent in response to chaotic Halloween scenes.

Councillors in the district met Limerick’s top ranking garda officer on Friday, where members voiced their frustrations at what they described as “a shocking level of violence within the town.”

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart made a commitment to councillors that more foot patrols will be present within the town, which was the principal concern among the business community.

Cllr Michael Collins (FF) said that councillors pushed hard for a 24-hour facility where people could access gardaí in the town, due to the station closing at 9pm, but a commitment couldn’t be given.

However, the issue of calls to the station ringing out during the day and after 9pm will be fixed through a new system linking unanswered calls to squad cars and Henry Street garda station.

Cllr Collins thanked Chief Supt Smart for taking the situation very seriously, noting that a number of high profile and highly visible raids have been taking place in Newcastle West over the past week.

Chief Superintendent visits Limerick town to discuss Halloween violence

A firm commitment was also given stating that the drugs situation in the town “will be wrapped up.”

“We also talked about people within the town showing trappings of wealth who don’t have the appropriate means to put this wealth in place,” added Cllr Collins, speaking about the targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Speaking to Limerick Live after the meeting, Cllr Collins indicated that there is going to be a massive shake-up in the town and that massive improvements in policing will take effect as a result.

“Everyone is sick of it. It has been the conversation of topic all week,” he stated.

He also commended Limerick gardaí for acting swiftly in relation to identifying those involved in the violent Halloween scenes, which involved one minor being arrested for overturning a parked car.

“We have a good town with a lot to offer. There is a small cohort of mindless thugs bringing the town into disrepute and gardaí are going to act on it.”

Local News

