04 Nov 2022

Chief Superintendent visits Limerick town to discuss Halloween violence

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart was in Newcastle West

Cian Ó Broin

04 Nov 2022 5:53 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AN EMERGENCY meeting to discuss policing changes and violent Halloween scenes in a Limerick town has taken place.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart met with councillors in Newcastle West this Friday morning to discuss the violent scenes that erupted across the town on Halloween.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Michael Collins told Limerick Live that Chief Supt Smart promised that investigations will lead to a number of arrests, following several raids that have already taken place across the town in response to Monday night's events

So far, one juvenile has been arrested and charged in relation to the overturning a parked car as seen in the widely circulated video footage.

BREAKING: Juvenile due in court over Halloween violence in Limerick town

"The other arrests are ongoing and they hope to have success from that also. I am really glad that they have reacted very quickly and that they have found some of the perpetrators," said Cllr Collins.

He also received a commitment from Chief Supt Smart that there will be more gardaí on foot patrols throughout Newcastle West as a result. This was something which was highlighted by the business community to Limerick Live earlier this week.

"We have always had a couple of squad cars, traffic core and unmarked cars going in and out. We haven't had that in recent times, only just the last few days," Cllr Collins said.

He stressed that a lot of "straight talking" was done and that councillors emphasised that the community of Newcastle were  deeply unhappy with what happened on Halloween.

"Everyone is sick of it. It has been the topic of conversation with everybody all week. People are shocked at the level of violence.

"We have hit rock bottom and the only way is up from here. We have a good town disrupted by a small few thugs and gardaí are going to act on it," he concluded.

