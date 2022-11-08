Search

08 Nov 2022

Run in the dark in Limerick for those who dream to walk

Run in the Dark around Kilkenny City to fast-track a cure for paralysis

Donal O'Regan

08 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TWENTY five thousand people worldwide will get up from their armchairs, slip on their red flashing armbands and pull on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k this Wednesday night.

Connecting runners both physically and virtually across four continents, this global movement will light up the night as people hit the road to help cure paralysis in our lifetime. 

It takes place in Limerick city this Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm along the banks of the Shannon from UL Boat House. Entry fees will go directly to The Mark Pollock Trust.

Unbroken by blindness in 1998, Mark became an adventure athlete competing in ultra-endurance races across deserts, mountains, and the polar ice caps including being the first blind person to race to the South Pole.

In 2010, a fall from a second story window nearly killed him. Mark broke his back and the damage to his spinal cord left him paralysed.

You can register for the Limerick event online.

