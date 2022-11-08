Search

08 Nov 2022

Battle lines drawn over proposed cycle lane in Limerick city centre

An impression as to how the proposed cycle lane might look

Nick Rabbitts

08 Nov 2022

BATTLE lines have been drawn over a planned cycle lane which would see the elimination of dozens of car parking spaces in the city.

The council’s active travel team want to introduce a segregated cycle lane between South Circular Road, Henry Street and the centre.

The proposals have sharply divided residents, with more than 150 people attending a special meeting in Mary Immaculate College, which was also attended by four of the area’s seven local councillors, plus TDs Willie O’Dea and Brian Leddin, and Senator Maria Byrne.

The council is expected to receive a significant number of submissions both in favour and against the plans, with members of the public asked to make contact by a deadline of this Thursday.

Unlike most planning applications, it will be the 21 councillors in the city who will ultimately decide whether the project goes ahead.

It’s the elimination of parking spaces in Henry Street and South Circular Road, plus many lanes feeding into them which sparked concern among business people, while fears of access for emergency vehicles, and the safety of elderly people forced to leave their cars away from their homes were expressed.

But those in support of the reforms will say it will cut noise and pollution on the road, stop it being a rat-run, and reduce the chance of accidents.

