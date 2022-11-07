Search

07 Nov 2022

New programme at University of Limerick looks to create ‘Leaders for Life’

Gillian O’Gorman, Professor Patrick Ryan, Ben Kiely, Muireann Fitzmaurice, and Hugh Fitzmaurice speaking at the launch of Leaders for Life I PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Frances Fitpatrick

07 Nov 2022 8:00 AM

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has launched a new programme for student representatives that is the “first of its kind”.

UL Student Life has launched the Leaders for Life programme with an aim to champion and empower student representatives.

The programme will provide student reps with practical skills that will enable them to understand their role and be able to conduct their role as a representative effectively, while also supporting and inspiring them to go beyond the role and develop the leader within.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, ULSL Head of Leadership and Advocacy, Gillian O’Gorman said: “Through continuous discussion and feedback, we learned that there was both a knowledge and skills gap amongst our student leaders, that was prohibiting them from fully stepping up into their leadership roles.”

Each year, UL Student Life works with over 300 students in various leadership roles; from class reps and student councillors to a full-time elected Student Officer team, all of which need support and guidance in their roles.

Ms O’Gorman continued: “Seeing this program come to fruition is an important milestone for UL Student Life.

“This platform is one of a kind, and we know it’s going to help put the student voice front and centre of all decision making within the University.”

Professor Patrick Ryan, Associate Vice President of Student Engagement said: “The Leaders for Life programme recognises the talents, skills, and motivation of the next generation of society leaders.

“UL is superbly placed to nurture and develop a key group of its community - the student body – so that participants of the programme, not only get the best educational experience possible, but that they are also equipped to emerge from the UL experience as confident and courageous influencers of our wider society.”

