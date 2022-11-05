Search

05 Nov 2022

REVEALED: What the €200m Opera Square project in Limerick will look like on completion

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

05 Nov 2022 3:39 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

NEW IMAGES have revealed what Limerick's landmark Opera Square site will look like upon completion.

The "transformative" €200m Opera Square will comprise of a 550,000 square foot site, accommodating a towering 14-storey office block, and will feature a new library, retail and hospitality space, an Apart hotel, apartments and more office space.

The main plaza will be the focal point of the project which will also include underground car parking with work expected to start on this basement parking structure soon.

Planning amendments to Limerick Opera Square site submitted

Planning for the project was originally granted in 2020 with work expected to start on the 14-storey office building in the second half of next year.

Earlier this week, Limerick Live reported that Limerick Twenty Thirty was seeking a planning amendment for its landmark city-centre building, public realm and Central Library.

This move, on behalf of Limerick City and County Council, is to achieve the latest sustainability requirements and deliver enhanced design standards in keeping with the city’s Georgian heritage, they said.

Now for the first time, final computer generated renders of how Limerick is to be transformed following the completion of the entire project are available for public consumption.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media