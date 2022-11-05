REVEALED: What the €200m Opera Square project in Limerick will look like on completion

NEW IMAGES have revealed what Limerick's landmark Opera Square site will look like upon completion.

The "transformative" €200m Opera Square will comprise of a 550,000 square foot site, accommodating a towering 14-storey office block, and will feature a new library, retail and hospitality space, an Apart hotel, apartments and more office space.

The main plaza will be the focal point of the project which will also include underground car parking with work expected to start on this basement parking structure soon.

Planning for the project was originally granted in 2020 with work expected to start on the 14-storey office building in the second half of next year.

Earlier this week, Limerick Live reported that Limerick Twenty Thirty was seeking a planning amendment for its landmark city-centre building, public realm and Central Library.

This move, on behalf of Limerick City and County Council, is to achieve the latest sustainability requirements and deliver enhanced design standards in keeping with the city’s Georgian heritage, they said.

Now for the first time, final computer generated renders of how Limerick is to be transformed following the completion of the entire project are available for public consumption.