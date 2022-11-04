Search

04 Nov 2022

Calls for elective-only hospital in Mid-West debated in Seanad

Plans are currently in place to build elective hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Galway but not Limerick

Frances Fitzpatrick

04 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

AN ELECTIVE care facility in Limerick would have “minimal impact" on the population relative to the amount of investment it would need to be built and operated.

That is according to Deputy Mary Butler, Minister of State who said plans are currently in place to build elective hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Galway but not Limerick.

Last September, Professor Collette Cowan, CEO of UHL, proposed an elective hospital to the Joint Committee on Health.

While the Taoiseach said the proposal should be considered, Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health, has since stated that there are no plans to build an elective care facility in Limerick.

Senator Maria Byrne raised the issue in the Seanad and said that the workforce as well as patients at the hospital needed to be considered.

“An elective hospital is badly needed. Something needs to happen quickly. The weather has been very mild up to now and we have not really had cold winter weather yet.

“I dread to think what we will face in the mid-west in terms of overcrowding and people not being able to receive the attention they need at UHL.

“It is totally unacceptable. There is a need for an elective hospital in the Mid-West. I would like the Minister of State to take the message back to the Minister that he needs to listen to the people of the mid-west.”

Deputy Butler responded that the new elective hospitals will meet the demands of a large catchment area including Limerick.

“An additional elective facility in Limerick would have a minimal impact on population coverage relative to the significant increased investment to build and operate.

“As well as the strategic intervention under the national programme for elective care, the Minister will consider any similar proposal by University Limerick Hospitals Group to deliver elective day care in the shorter term.”

