Minister for Health officially opens new block and oncology ward at University Hospital Limerick

FOUR NEW inpatient wards have been opened at University Hospital Limerick.

Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health officially opened the wards which were completed during the pandemic.

They allowed patients waiting for urgent surgical procedures to receive care at a time when so much elective care in the group and around the country was deferred.

The new accommodation includes the 60-bed block which opened in late 2020/early 2021 and the new 24-bed ward 6B for haematology and oncology patients, a rapid-build project developed as part of the national pandemic response.

A total of 98 inpatient beds and 10 critical care beds have been opened at UHL since 2020.

Speaking as he opened the new blocks, Minister Donnelly said: "In recent years, there has been, and will continue to be, substantial investment in University Hospital Limerick.

"In 2017, we saw the development of a new and much needed emergency department. In 2021, a new 60-bed modular ward block opened.

"This block provides modern, single-room inpatient accommodation with improved infection prevention and control capabilities as well as patient flow throughout the hospital.

"This follows the completion of two separate rapid-build projects, constructed in response to the Covid-19 emergency, which provided an additional 38 inpatient beds on site at UHL and ensured the continuation of important haematology and oncology services."

Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: "There has been significant improvement in patient experience.

"In cancer services for example, we have expanded capacity for inpatients, reducing the number of cancer patients on general inpatient wards and ensuring more cancer patients are on wards with the most appropriate staffing and skill mix.

"The ward also provides designated spaces for cancer patients who need emergency assessment, reducing the volume of cancer patients who attend our Emergency Department".