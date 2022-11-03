New catholic primary school opens its doors in Limerick city

A NEW catholic primary school has officially opened in Limerick city.

Stella Maris opened its doors to pupils at Assumpta House, Windmill Street with its mission to "provide authentic classical Catholic education" to pupils in Limerick and the surrounding areas.

Maurice Fennessy, treasurer of the Board of Management cut the ribbon on opening day saying: "This is a wonderful day for Stella Maris School and for Catholic education in Ireland.

"These children are being provided with a top quality education in our new school, which will help them to greatly flourish as

they grow older.

"We would like to thank all those that have made this great day possible, and in a special way we wish to thank our principal, Mr Richard Casey, for all his tireless work."

Headmaster, Richard Casey, stated: "Thank God for this wonderful occasion and for you all being able to join our school community on this momentous day.

"We are very proud of the fact that the children of Stella Maris School are being provided with a wonderful academic, human and spiritual education.

"As well as this, the happiness of the children coming to school everyday is truly something to behold.

"These wonderful boys and girls are being nourished in their education, so that they can develop naturally and joyfully into great men and women for Christ, and for our future Irish society."

Mary Kenny, a parent in the school community, stated: "This day has been such a great celebration of the amazing work being done in Stella Maris School.

"My child is so happy to go to school every day, and I know she is receiving an

excellent education."

You can find out more information about the school and make a donation if you wish on their official website.