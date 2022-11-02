In Pictures: Limerick Youth Service celebrates Halloween in spooktacular style

LIMERICK Youth Service celebrated Halloween by holding a number of different events.
A Halloween party took place at Lava Java's in the city centre on Friday night while Geraldines AFC was the venue for a Halloween Fair which was organised on conjunction with Garryowen Community Development Project.
While there were a few scary costumes on show, both events were a spooktacular success.
