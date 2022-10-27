Ghoulish gatherings for a ‘spooktacular’ time - host of events in Limerick this Halloween

There will be a host of events throughout Limerick to mark the spookiest holiday of the year. Here's a great scene from Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock taken by photographer Brendan Gleeson
IT’S THAT time of year again when goblins, ghouls and ghosts take over Limerick to mark the return of the year's spookiest holiday.
To celebrate Halloween this weekend, Ballyhoura, and Limerick City and County Council have released a full list of chilling festivities taking place throughout the city and county and there’s something for everyone!
Lough Gur kicked off the Halloween season early this year with a host of events last weekend to celebrate the myths and legends that surround the famous lake.
This festival was filled to the brim with storytelling, art and history talks, a craft fair and even a dog show.
Meanwhile. a fancy dress party will take place in the Yarn Café in Bruff featuring a movie and a story time with John Carew.
There will be prizes for the best dressed, as well as a Halloween colouring competition.
The party will kick off with the movie at 12.30pm on Sunday, October 30 and will be followed by a children’s Halloween-themed story session at 2.30pm.
The Haunted Hilltop House in Kildorrery returns this year for another evening of family fun starting at 6pm on Halloween night at the Creamery Yard.
This event is a joint fundraiser for the 22nd Kildorrery Scout Group and Kildorrery Community Development and there will be a disco, raffle, games, and a carved pumpkin competition on the day. Entry is €5 per person or €15 per family.
The city will see the return of Samhain, Limerick’s Halloween festival which will take to the streets of the Medieval Quarter until Saturday, October 29.
This bespoke festival will celebrate local folklore and traditions through talks, workshops and fun educational events for children that will include spooky storytelling, all set within this ancient part of the city.
Twisted Tales in the Coach House of No 2 Pery Square sees the Opera Workshop ensemble bringing tales of portentous old dears, contentious wills, wild geese and ships lost at sea.
Limerick Youth Service will also be hosting a Halloween party for children aged 14-19 years of age in Lava Javas, Lower Glentworth Street in the city on Friday, October 28 at 4pm.
Commenting on the Halloween festivities in Limerick, Donn O'Sullivan, Head of Marketing and Communications at Limerick City and County Council said: “Limerick is certainly the place to be this Halloween with a programme of events for all the family. From frighteningly fantastic family fun to ghoulish goings-on for grown-ups too, Limerick’s programme of in-person events is sure to make this Halloween season one to remember.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Liskennett Halloween Farm - Liskennett - October 22 – 30
Castleconnell Fright Fest – Castleconnell - October 30 @ 6pm - 8pm
Halloween in The Hub Glenbrohane - Glenbrohane - October 30 @ 2pm
Children’s Halloween Spooky Walk with Mask Making - Croom Town Park - October 28 @ 4.20pm - 5.20pm and again @ 4.40pm - 5.40pm
Haunted Hilltop House - Kildorrery - October 31 @ 6pm - 8pm
Halloween Fancy Dress Party - The Yarn Café, Bruff - October 30 @ 12.30
The Happy Halloween Experience - Jetland Shopping Centre - October 21 - 23 and October 27 - 31
Samhain Festival 2022 - Medieval Quarter - October 27 - 29
Halloween Spooktacular Tours - The People’s Museum Of Limerick - October 28 – 31 @ 1pm – 4pm
Wild Halloween At Wild Encounters Mini Zoo - Kilmeedy - October 29 and 30 @ 11am – 4pm
Halloween At Stonehall Wildlife Park - Kilcornan - October 29 – 31 and November 1 – 6
Hallowfest - Crescent Shopping Centre - October 30 @ 1.30pm
Halloween Roller Disco - RollerJam, Ballysimon - October 31 @ 2pm - 5pm
Guided Literary And Cinematic Walking Tour Of Limerick - King John’s Castle - October 29 @ 2pm
Reading by Eamon Carr and Oran Ryan - Commercial Bar, Catherine Street, Limerick city - October 31 @ 1pm
Vampire Swim - Curragower Boat Club - October 31 @ 10am - 12pm
The Witches Walk - Greenway Carpark, Raheen - October 31 @ 6pm
Lava Javas Halloween Party - 5 Lower Glentworth St, city - October 28 @ 4pm
Garryowen Halloween Fair - Geradline’s AFC - October 28 @ 4pm
ADULT EVENTS
The Scare Factory - Cleeves Factory, O’Callaghan Strand - Now until October 31 @ 7pm – 10pm
Twisted Tales - Coach House, No.2 Pery Square - October 27 – 30 @ 7pm
Dragula Halloween Party - Kasbah Social Club - October 29 @ 9.30pm
UCH Autumn Cinema Season The Witches Of Eastwick - UCHl - October 31 @ 7.30pm
