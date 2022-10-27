Search

27 Oct 2022

Ghoulish gatherings for a ‘spooktacular’ time - host of events in Limerick this Halloween

Ghoulish gatherings for a ‘spooktacular’ time - host of events in Limerick this Halloween

There will be a host of events throughout Limerick to mark the spookiest holiday of the year. Here's a great scene from Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock taken by photographer Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

27 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

IT’S THAT time of year again when goblins, ghouls and ghosts take over Limerick to mark the return of the year's spookiest holiday.

To celebrate Halloween this weekend, Ballyhoura, and Limerick City and County Council have released a full list of chilling festivities taking place throughout the city and county and there’s something for everyone!

Lough Gur kicked off the Halloween season early this year with a host of events last weekend to celebrate the myths and legends that surround the famous lake.

This festival was filled to the brim with storytelling, art and history talks, a craft fair and even a dog show.

Meanwhile. a fancy dress party will take place in the Yarn Café in Bruff featuring a movie and a story time with John Carew.

There will be prizes for the best dressed, as well as a Halloween colouring competition.

The party will kick off with the movie at 12.30pm on Sunday, October 30 and will be followed by a children’s Halloween-themed story session at 2.30pm.

The Haunted Hilltop House in Kildorrery returns this year for another evening of family fun starting at 6pm on Halloween night at the Creamery Yard.

This event is a joint fundraiser for the 22nd Kildorrery Scout Group and Kildorrery Community Development and there will be a disco, raffle, games, and a carved pumpkin competition on the day. Entry is €5 per person or €15 per family.

The city will see the return of Samhain, Limerick’s Halloween festival which will take to the streets of the Medieval Quarter until Saturday, October 29.

This bespoke festival will celebrate local folklore and traditions through talks, workshops and fun educational events for children that will include spooky storytelling, all set within this ancient part of the city.

Limerick café reduces opening hours to improve work/life balance

Twisted Tales in the Coach House of No 2 Pery Square sees the Opera Workshop ensemble bringing tales of portentous old dears, contentious wills, wild geese and ships lost at sea.

Limerick Youth Service will also be hosting a Halloween party for children aged 14-19 years of age in Lava Javas, Lower Glentworth Street in the city on Friday, October 28 at 4pm.

Commenting on the Halloween festivities in Limerick, Donn O'Sullivan, Head of Marketing and Communications at Limerick City and County Council said: “Limerick is certainly the place to be this Halloween with a programme of events for all the family. From frighteningly fantastic family fun to ghoulish goings-on for grown-ups too, Limerick’s programme of in-person events is sure to make this Halloween season one to remember.”

_______________________

FAMILY FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Liskennett Halloween Farm - Liskennett - October 22 – 30

Castleconnell Fright Fest – Castleconnell - October 30 @ 6pm - 8pm

Halloween in The Hub Glenbrohane - Glenbrohane - October 30 @ 2pm

Children’s Halloween Spooky Walk with Mask Making - Croom Town Park - October 28 @ 4.20pm - 5.20pm and again @ 4.40pm - 5.40pm

Haunted Hilltop House - Kildorrery - October 31 @ 6pm - 8pm

Halloween Fancy Dress Party - The Yarn Café, Bruff - October 30 @ 12.30

The Happy Halloween Experience - Jetland Shopping Centre - October 21 - 23 and October 27 - 31

Samhain Festival 2022 - Medieval Quarter - October 27 - 29

Halloween Spooktacular Tours - The People’s Museum Of Limerick - October 28 – 31 @ 1pm – 4pm

Wild Halloween At Wild Encounters Mini Zoo - Kilmeedy - October 29 and 30 @ 11am – 4pm

Halloween At Stonehall Wildlife Park - Kilcornan - October 29 – 31 and November 1 – 6

Hallowfest - Crescent Shopping Centre - October 30 @ 1.30pm

Halloween Roller Disco - RollerJam, Ballysimon - October 31 @ 2pm - 5pm

Guided Literary And Cinematic Walking Tour Of Limerick - King John’s Castle - October 29 @ 2pm

Reading by Eamon Carr and Oran Ryan - Commercial Bar, Catherine Street, Limerick city - October 31 @ 1pm

Vampire Swim - Curragower Boat Club - October 31 @ 10am - 12pm

The Witches Walk - Greenway Carpark, Raheen - October 31 @ 6pm

Lava Javas Halloween Party - 5 Lower Glentworth St, city - October 28 @ 4pm

Garryowen Halloween Fair - Geradline’s AFC - October 28 @ 4pm

ADULT EVENTS

The Scare Factory - Cleeves Factory, O’Callaghan Strand - Now until October 31 @ 7pm – 10pm

Twisted Tales - Coach House, No.2 Pery Square - October 27 – 30 @ 7pm

Dragula Halloween Party - Kasbah Social Club - October 29 @ 9.30pm

UCH Autumn Cinema Season The Witches Of Eastwick - UCHl - October 31 @ 7.30pm

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media