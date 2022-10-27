Extension plans confirmed for Limerick school

THE BOARD of management at a primary school in Limerick city is seeking planning permission for an extension.

A formal application is expected to be submitted to council planners for the construction of a new special educational needs (SEN) base at Corpus Christi National School in Moyross.

If approved, the facility will include two classrooms, a central activity space, a main entrance plus a lobby, administration space and storerooms.

Further improvements are also being planned within the existing school – including the alteration of the front in order to construct a multi-sensory room and four rooms which will serve as offices for special educational teachers.

Other site works in the application will include new and revised ball courts, play areas, plus space for an additional 23 cars.

Labour’s northside councillor Conor Sheehan has welcomed the proposed application.

“Obviously, we have such a shortage of SEN spaces across the city and county for our autistic children, and all of the SEN spaces are heavily oversubscribed.

“I was at the opening of my old secondary school recently at Colaiste Chiarain (Croom) and I saw their SEN unit is just fantastic,” he said.

He also praised management at the city national school, saying: “They do amazing work with children from Moyross and across the northside.

“You can see that with the popularity of the school. Kids want to go there from well beyond Moyross.”