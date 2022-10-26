Limerick motorists advised of traffic plan due to railway artworks

LIMERICK motorists are being advised of an upcoming traffic management operation on a busy city route.

Limerick City and County Council wish to advise motorists and road users that art painting works will take place on the Railway Bridge on the R509 Childers Road between the Kilmallock Road roundabout and the Roxboro Road roundabout.

These works will begin on Thursday, October 27, 2022 until Sunday November 6, 2022.

Cllr Sarah Kiely (FG) said said that the project both attracts investment and paints Limerick city in a positive light.

"Absolutely delighted to see this project happening next week, how we present our city is very important," she said.

The city-east elected representative described art as "a vital part of who we are", informing constituents that the public consultation which took place gave "lots of feedback and ideas for the project."

"It is part of an overall plan for Childers Road which will transform the area, something I've been working on since my election. Can't wait to see it completed and start on the next piece of the jigsaw," Cllr Kiely concluded.