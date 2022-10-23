University Hospital Limerick warns of 'lengthy delays' this Sunday

THE EMERGENCY Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick "continues to see very high volumes of patients presenting and members of the public are advised to consider all alternatives before attending ED".

Daily attendances at the ED have averaged 252 over the last six days compared to an average of 210 daily attendances last year, reads a statement issued by the hospital this Sunday afternoon.

"We are currently caring for high volumes of frail elderly patients and other patients with complex care needs. People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays at the ED today.

"We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients. As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals are all underway.

"Patients who are seriously ill or injured or worried that their life is in danger must continue to attend the ED where they will be treated as a priority," said a UHL spokesperson.

They ask that less acutely unwell patients first consider injury units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are operating as normal. Opening hours for Ennis and Nenagh Injury Units are 8am - 8pm and St John’s Injury Unit 8am-7pm.

For full contacts for the units, and the services available there, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/services/ injury-units/https://www2.hse. ie/services/injury-units/

"We apologise to every patient who is currently experiencing a long wait for admission at UHL, and for the inconvenience and frustration this also causes for patients’ loved ones," said the UHL spokesperson.