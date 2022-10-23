In Pictures: Official opening of new AstroTurf pitch at Limerick school

MINISTER of State Patrick O'Donovan has officially open a new AstroTurf facility at Caherline National School.
A series of fundraising events have taken place over the past year to fund the development of the multi-sports and AstroTurf facility on the school grounds.
The new facility will be a great asset to the school, increasing yard space during break and lunch, providing a safe and enclosed playing area for the school’s pupils and facilitating after-school activities.
In addition to the funds raised by the school community, the project received a Government Sports Capital Grant of €50,000.
