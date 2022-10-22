Search

22 Oct 2022

Vampire Swim in Limerick in aid of Blood Transfusion Service

A Vampire Swim in aid of the Blood Transfusion Service takes place in Limerick on October 31

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

22 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A VAMPIRE Swim is set to take place this Halloween in Limerick as part of Samhain: Limerick's Halloween Festival.

The Vampire Swim is an international blood drive by open water swimmers world-wide. Limerick’s First Vampire swim in aid of the Blood Transfusion Service, is brought to you by Lumen Street Theatre in conjunction with Limerick Narwhals winter swimming as part of Samhain: Limerick's Halloween Festival.

The Vampire Swim is an international blood drive by open water swimmers. The Swim is an informal open water swim/dip and costume party held around Halloween in approximately 20 venues in Ireland, Scotland, Ontario, and around the United States. 

Swimmers are asked to register their interest to donate blood at giveblood.ie or if they are a regular donor, just bring along their donor card.

This year Limerick has become an official venue, swimmers will donate warm-blood in the month prior to the swim, to take a cold dip in the Shannon for what is sure to be a fang-tastic event. Swimmers will be encouraged to dress up for the blood curdling occasion.

The event will take place at The Curraghour Boat Club between 10am and 12noon on October 31.

Under the rules of the event participants, if you are already a blood donor, bring along your donor card. Otherwise you must register your interest to donate, and bring along your acknowledgement.

Once you have fulfilled rule 1, you will receive an email where you can register for your slot to swim. There are 4 slots on the morning of the event.

When your slot is over you must leave the water but can say around and enjoy the fun with the rest of the swimmers. Register beforehand at limericknarwhals@gmail.com

