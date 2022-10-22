Search

22 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Limerick school finally hosts gala fashion show following three-year wait

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

22 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

MORE than 300 people from across Limerick attended the Salesian Primary School Fashion Show which had to be postponted in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The show, at the Limerick Strand Hotel, was produced and directed by Asta Lee and the Holman Lee Agency and showcased fashion from all over Limerick city and county. 

Teachers from the school, including Principal Claire Rea and Deputy Principal Aine Ahern graced the catwalk with loads of support from the crowd.

Commenting afterwards, Ms Rea said. "I am so delighted to be here, I’d like to say a big thank you to the committee and our parents' association for organising this event. We will use the funds for a sensory room and to renovate and extend our school library. The last fashion show in 2018, helped to create our meditation room and a science room for all of our children to enjoy and learn in"

In Pictures: Model pupils and teachers from Limerick school take to the catwalk

The Salesians Primary School Fashion Show was originally scheduled March 26, 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid lockdown.

The resilience of the committee, including chairperson Anna Walsh, meant the Fashion Show finally proceeded after three years.

"We are very excited to finally be here tonight and to have this night of fashion and fun while raising funds for a school that is so close to all of our hearts," said Ms Walsh.  

Over €3,000 worth of prizes were given out on the night with a raffle and giving tree. The event, which attracted a large crowd, also included a Prosecco reception was a huge success.

The stars of the night included several dads and school caretaker Eoin O'Brien, Brian Ahern, Dave Power and Paul McCarthy all modelling for local store Connolly Man. 

There were plenty of festive season offerings on show including from Brown Thomas, Ivory Closet, Marion Murphy Cooney and Caroline Mitchell. 

