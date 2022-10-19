Search

19 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Model pupils and teachers from Limerick school take to the catwalk

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson & Diarmuid O'Donovan

19 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

PUPILS and teachers in Ahane NS gave a masterclass in catwalk modelling at the school's fashion show at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Staff including Patrick Ryan, Carolyn Cowman, Grace Ryan, Maura Normile, Ivan O’Connor, Karen Mulcahy, Leslie-Anne Wallace, Cathriona O’Brien, and parents Cllr Sean Hartigan, Mary Ryan and Lenor Gilheanye, strutted their stuff in front of a large crowd to showcase a range of local fashion.

However, it was a total of 17 children from senior infants to sixth class who stole the show by proudly taking to the catwalk.

First class pupil Jacob Bourke told Celia Holman Lee that it was the perfect way to celebrate his 7th birthday! Earlier in the evening, Millie Pinsent, fifth class, entertained guests with a beautiful harp performance.

Limerick hurling stars and Ahane GAA heroes Dan Morrissey and Ciaran Barry were on hand to preside over the grand raffle with over €2,500 in prizes donated from local companies.

The top prize of a signed and framed Limerick GAA jersey was won by Clodagh Hartigan with a diamond tennis bracelet, sponsored by Tadhg O’Flynn Jewellers, gym membership and hundreds of gift vouchers also up for grabs.

Produced in association with the Holman Lee Agency, the event featured new Autumn/Winter collections from a host of local stores and a shopping experience for guests with local craft, retail and jewellery makers in attendance.

Limerick City and County Council came on board to support local craft-makers from the ‘Made in Limerick’ collective who displayed a range of handmade goods, fine art, design, ceramics, textiles, glass, jewellery, natural skincare, wood, painting and much more at the event.

Refurbished water fountain 'gifted' to pupils and teachers at school in Limerick village

Ahane NS principal Siobhan Kennedy said she was delighted with the success of the night.

“This event wouldn’t have happened without the generous support of our local community and the commitment of the organising parents committee. It was such a professional and enjoyable night, we were thrilled with how it went - the children, parents and staff really enjoyed themselves!

“We have exciting plans for the further development of our school grounds and we know that the final amount raised from the show will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal. We'd like to thank the Holman Lee Agency, Castletroy Park Hotel, council and all of the stores and stall owners who took part and particularly those who bought tickets and were so generous with raffle prizes and sponsorship,” said Ms Kennedy.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media