Events planned as safety week docks in Limerick Port

MORE than 20 events are taking place over the coming days at Limerick’s ports as part of a major safety awareness drive.

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has joined with sister facilities across the country to host and promote the second annual Irish Port Safety Week.

Taking place from today until Friday, the goal of the week is to highlight and enhance collective safety responsibility and awareness.

Events will take place in Foynes, the Ted Russell Docks, as well as the Port Company's facility at Cappa in Clare.

Shannon Foynes Port Company is hosting Five Days of Events for the Second Annual Irish Port Safety Week#IrishPortSafetyWeek



To view the national press release, please follow:https://t.co/fBErruDOEl pic.twitter.com/cwMvpG2uTV — Shannon Foynes Port (@ShannonFoynes) October 20, 2022

Today at 2pm, a defibrillator awareness training event will take place hosted by O'Dwyer Safety Services, while tomorrow at 3pm, Cappa will play host to a pyrotechnics exercise.

On Thursday, there will be an employee wellness lunchtime event in Foynes, followed by guidance on how to help people who are overboard.

Similar events will take place at the Ted Russell Docks the following morning.

The chair of the Irish Ports safety forum, JoAnn Salmon said: “It’s an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve safety and performance in the port sector, share experience and knowledge in order to drive continual improvement in eliminating accidents at work.”

For more information on the week of events, please contact www.sfpc.ie.