‘Significant change’ in landmark Limerick project sparks fresh discussion

A CHRISTMAS deadline has been set to address concerns over the amount of office space required by the anchor tenant of the landmark Opera Square development in Limerick city centre.

Concerns were raised about the future of the project when the anchor tenant for the 14-storey office building at the site, the Revenue Commissioners, confirmed they would only need space for around half the number of staff they had originally planned.

As part of the €200m city centre development, the 14-storey tower at the heart of the new development has been earmarked to become the new home for Revenue Commissioners staff.

Originally, it was intended that in the region of 900 to 1,000 Revenue staff would work in the new building, however, the most recent estimates undertaken by Revenue show that the projected maximum footfall on any given day in the new site will be “500 staff approximately”.

A spokesperson for Revenue told Limerick Live that they have reassessed their staffing requirement for occupancy within Opera Square since the pandemic.

They said the number of staff for the new office location are “estimates” and may change as “blended working settles down and team work patterns evolve”.

Limerick Twenty Thirty, who are overseeing the landmark project, are in ongoing discussions with the Revenue Commissioners and the Office of Public Works regarding the plans for the office space.

A spokesperson for the company said they were “looking forward” to progressing the project which “will be a world-class home for the Revenue Commissioners and other public sector bodies”.

Cllr John Sheahan, who sits on the board for the project, said he was “very confident” that the building would be going ahead as planned.

“I think there are other options there (for the office space) and it needs a bit of broad thinking. It is going to be a wonderful project and it will transform that part of the city”.

As well as the anchor 14-storey office building, the 550,000 square foot site will feature a new library, retail and hospitality space, an Apart hotel, apartments and more office space.

The main plaza will be the focal point of the project which will also include underground car parking with work expected to start on this basement parking structure soon.

Planning for the project was originally granted in 2020 with work expected to start on the 14-storey office building in the second half of next year. It is believed this will take two years to complete before being handed over to the OPW for Revenue and other public sector bodies to move into.

Limerick Twenty Thirty have also confirmed that they will be submitting an amended planning application for design changes to ensure the project meets the latest enhanced sustainability requirements, which were introduced since planning was secured for the wider Opera Square development.

Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works said the OPW were “committed” to finding a solution to this issue and that a number of options are being discussed with no official decision made as of yet.

“The circumstances have changed, it is a very significant change. The onus now lies on Limerick Twenty Thirty and Revenue to work out a plan.

“There is now only half the space required so that is something that has to be configured into the building”.

Since the announcement that Revenue would not require as much office space as originally planned, calls had been made to turn the additional space into accommodation.

However, it is not expected that changes will be made to the initial plan for the building at this time.