20 Oct 2022

Chaotic scenes on Limerick street as double-decker bus gets stuck on pole

Two incidents on O' Connell Street were shared on social media in the space of a few hours

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 Oct 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THERE were chaotic scenes in Limerick as a crew wielding an angle grinder worked to free a city bus stuck on a pole. 

The incident, which took place on O' Connell Street at the junction between Sarsfield Street and William Street, involved a 304 Bus Éireann double-decker, which had become stuck on a pole early on Thursday morning.

Traffic came to a grinding halt, as a crew took an angle grinder to free the bus from the newly installed silver bollard.

The crew of three worked for several minutes to free the bus, which had inadvertently wedged itself on the pole due to an obstruction from oncoming traffic on O' Connell Street, when turning from Sarsfield Street.

A video of the incident involving the angle grinder has since gone viral and has been widely shared across social media.

Major enhancements to rural Limerick bus routes announced

On a separate incident on O' Connell Street this Thursday, one pedestrian took to Twitter to post what they described as an "audacious incident" involving a double-decker bus and van.

They wrote: "I kept hearing beeping and turned around to see a van pulled into the cycle lane and also blocking traffic, namely the beeping bus. After three minutes of beeping he drove on and pulled in."

He was trying to take a call, the observer clarified.

Limerick City and County Council declined to comment on the incident involving the newly placed pole. Bus Éireann also did not provide comment following a query from Limerick Live. 

