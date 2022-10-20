Brothers charged with assault following violent incident in Limerick village

TWO County Limerick brothers have appeared before Newcastle West Court charged with assault causing serious harm arising from an incident just over a year ago.

Daragh Hayes, aged 35, of Ballyoshea, Kildimo and Cian Hayes, aged 31, of Ballyoshea, Old Kildimo are also each accused of producing of an article during the course of a dispute - namely a hurley and a spider wrench.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address at Ballyoshea, Old Kildimo on September 20, 2021.

Giving evidence before this Thursday's court sitting, Detective Garda Eric O’Shea gave evidence of arresting both accused and charging them at Rathkeale garda station earlier in the day.

Neither defendant, he said, made any reply to the charges after caution.

Inspector Gearóid Thompson informed Judge Carol Anne Coolican that a file was previously forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the matter is to procced on indictment.

The means the case is to be dealt with at circuit court and not district court level.

Daragh Hayes and Cian Hayes were represented, during the procedural hearing, by Joseph McMahon BL who made legal aid applications in respect of his clients.

In relation to Daragh Hayes, Mr McMahon said the allegations are a serious matter. “He is working but is paying rent. There is a cost of living crisis,” he said.

Insp Thompson asked for a verified statement of means on the next date.

A verified statement of means is also to be prepared for the judge in conjunction with a legal aid application which will be made on behalf of Cian Hayes.

There was no objection to bail subject to the defendants complying with a number of conditions including that they have no contact, directly or indirectly, with six potential witnesses who were named in court.

The brothers must also sign on every Saturday at Roxboro garda station in Limerick and they were ordered to surrender their passports.

In each case, Judge Coolican granted bail and the proceedings were adjourned for a month to facilitate the preparation of the books of evidence.