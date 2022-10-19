In Pictures: Children with disabilities inspire Limerick event with their stories

TO EMPOWER children with disabilities, an event took place in Limerick at the weekend to encourage them to learn and share their stories.

Organised by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, Beyond Limits was presented by Paralympic Champion, Ellen Keane, and featured young speakers Saoirse Ruane and Limerick Person of the Year Padraig O’Callaghan, as well as disability ambassadors Jack Kavanagh and Paddy Smyth.

More than 500 people attended the event which took place at the Sports Arena at the University of Limerick.

Beyond Limits saw The Free to be Me group from Dancing with the Stars perform, alongside two Music Generation Limerick bands, Wild Division, and Detention.

Aiming to recognise the abilities and the interests of children with disabilities, Beyond Limits gives young people the opportunity to hear from children of all abilities, and from adults who have faced similar challenges.

Children who participated in Beyond Limits also tried out several activities, such as rugby, soccer, GAA, cooking, yoga, music, drama, table tennis, arts, crafts, and gaming.

Speaking at the event, MC Ellen Keane, said this was an opportunity for people to gather together, for children to learn and share their stories. “When you have a disability, you’re a minority. It can be hard to meet people like you and to be included. That’s what Beyond Limits is about,” she said.

Limerick Person of the Year and Beyond Limits Speaker, Padraig O’Callaghan, stated: “I speak on your behalf. Today is your day. Disability does not mean inability.”

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said: "We loved bringing this wonderful event to the Mid-West. Beyond Limits is all about empowering and inspiring children and young people with disabilities, and also showing how an inclusive and accessible event like this is not only possible- but can offer so much fun and possibility for all involved."

“Some families aren’t sure what can be achieved if you have a child with a disability, and this event shows what is possible. As a society, we’re not doing enough for children with disabilities, and we need to do better,” he concluded.