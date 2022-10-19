University Hospital Limerick ask public to avoid Emergency Department due to high attendance

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick are currently managing very high attendances at the Emergency Department.

Members of the public are being advised to consider all other options before attending the Emergency Department.

Over 270 patients have attended the ED on consecutive days, compared to an average of 210 daily attendances last year.

They are currently caring for high volumes of frail elderly patients and other patients with complex care needs. People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays at the ED today.

As of 8am this morning at UHL, a total of 36 admitted patients were waiting in the Emergency Department for an inpatient bed.

A spokesperson for UHL said: "We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients. As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway."

"Patients who are seriously ill or injured or worried that their life is in danger must continue to attend the ED where they will be treated as a priority.

"Less acutely unwell patients are asked to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

"We apologise to every patient who is currently experiencing a long wait for admission at UHL, and for the inconvenience and frustration this also causes for patients’ loved ones."

Please note that due to temporary staffing deficits, exacerbated by Covid-19, Nenagh Injury Unit is operating a reduced service today, Wednesday October 19.

Nenagh Injury Unit is seeing review patients only with new patients are being redirected to Ennis Injury Unit (8am -8pm) and St John’s Injury Unit (8am-7pm). Nenagh Injury Unit will resume normal service tomorrow Thursday, October 20th (8am-8pm).