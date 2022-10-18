Post office in Limerick village to close this Friday 'until further notice'

THE POST office in Castleconnell will close this Friday, October 21, "until further notice".

Limerick Live received a phone call from a concerned local this Tuesday after a sign was put up on the door of the post office.

A spokesperson for An Post said: "In the meantime, customers will be transferred to the post office at Newport on a temporary basis. An Post are actively working to appoint a new contractor to provide post office services in Castleconnell."

The spokesperson said An Post wishes to "apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused".

The post office in Castleconnell was closed for a week in April of this year due to "technical issues".

Limerick Live understands a local business person has expressed an interest in taking over the contract and talks are ongoing with An Post. However, the post office on Main Street will be closed for a period of time while these discussions take place.

The disruption next week will be of particular concern to the elderly who collect their pensions in Castleconnell Post Office, and those in receipt of various social welfare payments, who may not have access to other forms of transport to get to Newport.