Property stolen from garden shed of Limerick home

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating
GARDAI are investigating a burglary on the outskirts of Limerick city.
Intruders stole a number of items from a garden shed after entering the property at High Meadows, Gouldavoher.
"Two thieves pulled up in a black car to the house, which is located at Father Russell Road at 11pm on October 5," said Garda John Finnerty.
"They went into the back garden of the house via a side entrance. They smashed a padlock on a garden shed and stole a chainsaw and a hedge cutters from the shed. They left in the same black car with the stolen items," he added.
Gardai say they don't have a description of the thieves and only available description of the car is that it was black.
"Gardai at Roxboro Road garda station are investigating and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.
