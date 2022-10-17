Search

17 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Marvellous Monaleen home comes to market

Limerick Property Watch: Marvellous Monaleen home comes to market

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this hugely impressive Georgian-style family home located in one of Limerick’s most sought-after residential suburbs

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

17 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this hugely impressive Georgian style family home located in one of Limericks most sought after residential suburbs.

NUMBER 66 Monaleen Heights is a bright, spacious and tastefully-presented property which is positioned in this exclusive enclave of modern detached houses and nestling in a leafy, established cul de sac that oozes location location location.

This truly outstanding home also boasts a well maintained garden which has the benefit of west facing sunshine.

This classy home enjoys very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition and is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy Golf Club, Newtown Recreation Park, Castletroy College, primary schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.

Very much a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick's most sought-after areas.

There is a large storage/attic area ideal for possible office or workshop use.

Mature and very spacious site with excellent off street parking. Inspection of this exceptional home is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 66 Monaleen Heights, Monaleen
Description: Five bedroom, one bath detached home
Price: €580,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Paul Crosse on 087 2026886
*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media