Limerick Property Watch: Marvellous Monaleen home comes to market

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this hugely impressive Georgian style family home located in one of Limericks most sought after residential suburbs.

NUMBER 66 Monaleen Heights is a bright, spacious and tastefully-presented property which is positioned in this exclusive enclave of modern detached houses and nestling in a leafy, established cul de sac that oozes location location location.

This truly outstanding home also boasts a well maintained garden which has the benefit of west facing sunshine.

This classy home enjoys very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition and is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy Golf Club, Newtown Recreation Park, Castletroy College, primary schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.

Very much a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick's most sought-after areas.

There is a large storage/attic area ideal for possible office or workshop use.

Mature and very spacious site with excellent off street parking. Inspection of this exceptional home is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 66 Monaleen Heights, MonaleenDescription: Five bedroom, one bath detached homePrice: €580,000