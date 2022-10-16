When two worlds meet! Three friends bring Latin fusion music to Limerick

IF YOU’RE out in a pub in Limerick and you hear a cornucopia of Latin American music, chances are it is the workings of three pals from Chile.

While Chile may straddle only a tiny strip of South America, its contribution to the continent’s musical scene is impressive.

And friends Domingo Galaz, Rommel Mancilla and Florencio André, who met in Limerick, have formed a Latin fusion band bringing the best sounds from their native country, while also dipping into the culture of neighbouring lands.

The Chilean Way, as they are called, have already played 40 concerts in pubs and venues across Limerick, in spite of the fact they only formed in May after meeting as students studying at NED college English language school in the city centre.

It was Domingo and Rommel who were the fulcrum of the group, and Florencio later joined.

The founders plan was to form an instrumental Latin music project.

Taking up the story, Domingo said: “We want to show Latin music from all of Latin America. We try different things from different places – music from Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Peru. We are trying to make a mix.”

Despite taking on sounds from across the continent, the trio are dyed-in-the-wool Chileans.

Domingo was born in the capital city of Santiago, Florencio hails from Concepción in the south, while Rommel is a native of the island of Chiloe in the town of Ancud.

A multi-talented collective, they bring music from their native continent, most notably the Peruvian cajón – a box like percussion instrument – played by Domingo, who also is a master of the drum-sticks.

Rommel is the group’s vocalist, and also plays the guitar and the charango, a guitar-like instrument popular in certain regions of Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina.

As for Florencio, he provides the group’s second voice, while a 12-string guitar and a melodica – think of a harmonica – are his specialities.

As mentioned earlier, the band has played 40 gigs across Limerick, with some of the city’s most well-known bars playing host to the collective.

They have performed at Charlie Malone’s bar in Wolfe Tone Street in the city, The Commercial and Ma Hogan’s Bar both in Catherine Street in the city and Russell’s Bar at Father Russell Road.

Outdoor sets have been played in the Milk Market, as well as performing as part of the Culture Night festival which took place last month.

As if that isn’t enough, they are also working on their debut album, which they say will contain songs “with the sensations and experiences” that they have lived throughout this process “since our arrival in Ireland.”

“This will be a great help to continue growing as a band and establish ourselves in concerts and festivals for next year,” Florencio explained.

He said the trio’s musical content had surprised many, adding his own influences are very eclectic, citing gypsy jazz, prog rock and salsa.

“It’s balanced,” he smiled.

It’s been good to educate people in the culture of Chile, Domingo added.

“So many people ask 'where is Chile?’ People do not recognise the country as it’s a small country. When they think Latin America, they think Mexico and Argentina. We created this outfit to promote Chile, but also show the musical culture of South America,” he explained.

You can catch the band playing in Charlie Malone’s every Thursday night at 9pm, while the ninth hour is also the start time for their Sunday night set in Russell Bar, plus their Friday night gig at Ma Hogan’s.

They play the Milk Market on Saturdays too, and hope to return to the Commercial Bar next month.