Limerick Property Watch: Bruree home has plenty of potential

ROONEY Auctioneers bring to the market this fine detached bungalow on a private site of approx. 0.88 acres located less than 600 metres from the village of Bruree.

The property is just off the N20 Limerick to Cork road and approximately 10km from Charleville.

This spacious home is in excellent condition and has accommodation of 169m2 consisting of an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, sitting room/dining room, two bathrooms, four bedrooms and a large store room which would suit a number of uses.

The house has good-quality double-glazed PVC windows throughout and oil-fired central heating with radiators. There is also a solid fuel inset stove fitted in the living room.

Outside, the property is accessed through entrance gates to a stone driveway which leads up to and around the back of the residence. The triangular shaped site is divided in two having a separate field of approx. one third of an acre located behind the house.

This has previously been used for grazing but would lend itself to many other uses or development (subject to pp).

This super property offers immense potential and is a great opportunity to purchase a stand-alone residence on a private site in a countryside location and yet being easily accessible to amenities and transport links.

Contact Briain Considine at Rooney for further information and viewing arrangements.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Hillcrest, Fortyacres, Bruree,Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached homePrice: €240,000