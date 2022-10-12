Deep sadness at passing of 'rugby aficionado' former Limerick principal

WARM NOSTALGIC tributes have been paid at the passing of a former headmaster who brought “great changes” to a large Limerick secondary school decades ago.

Past pupils at Crescent College Comprehensive in Dooradoyle have touched on their fond memories, following the death of Rev Fr Dermot Murray, who served as headmaster between 1982-1992.

“He was a superb Principal at CCC and positively influenced so many of us during our time there,” said one condolence, recalling how Fr Murray took great interest in many extra-curricular activities.

“Such small things made big differences to us young students,” it added, written by a Castletroy resident who was a part of the 1990 graduating class at Crescent College Comprehensive.

Another touching tribute, from Cratloe, characterised the Jesuit priest and educator as a “man far ahead of his time” describing him as witty, genial, exceptionally good company and tremendously kind.”

Originally from Kildare and late of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, Fr Murray spent time as headmaster in three schools: Crescent College Comprehensive, Clongowes Wood College and Gonzaga College.

One tribute crowned the former headmaster as a “rugby aficionado”, who played a pivotal role in the many Munster cups won during his tenure at the Dooradoyle secondary school.

Another Limerick-based tribute referenced how Fr Murray had a wonderful capacity to recall names, which “made you walk that little bit taller and tackle harder when shouted from the sideline.”

Fr Murray spent time as a member of the Association of Referees Leinster Rugby and was a strong lifetime supporter of the Munster Association of Referees, where he also served as President.

“He loved his rugby, students will be forever grateful for the guidance he provided in preparing them for their future careers.,” one warm reflection from a family in Raheen recalled.

In 2016, the Jesuits celebrated 60 years of Fr Murray being part of the Roman Catholic order and remarked upon his “sunniest of disposition” which they said, made him “the most affable of men.”

They also said that he was “the possessor of a marvellous singing voice often to be heard ringing out from the altar during school liturgies” while serving as headmaster of three Jesuit colleges.

Rev Fr Dermot Murray passed away on October 4, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cherryfield Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown, Dublin.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Clare, and deeply regretted by his loving sister Ann, nieces Pat and Clare, nephew John, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and his brother Jesuits in Clongowes and the Irish Province.

His reposing took place at Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday, October 8, which was followed by a removal that arrived at Clongowes Wood College Chapel, Clane.

His funeral Mass took place in the school sports hall, after which he was laid to rest in the community cemetery.

“As an educator, rugby coach and administrator, he was top class. He created good atmospheres wherever he went. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” one final Limerick tribute endeared.