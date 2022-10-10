Search

10 Oct 2022

Limerick musician ‘amazed’ after receiving Dolores O’Riordan bursary

Limerick musician ‘amazed’ after receiving Dolores O’Riordan bursary

Left on Read (pictured) were awarded the bursary

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

10 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

A LIMERICK band has been named as the latest recipient of a Dolores O’Riordan bursary by Limerick City and County Council.

The bursary, which is worth up to €4,000, is awarded to one local artist (individual or group) each year and aims to support professional musicians to develop their artistic practice.

The 2022 award, which is named after the famous Limerick and Cranberries singer, was awarded to Steven Tynan of Left on Read. This grant will fund the recording and release of music by the band

Emma Langford, Shane Serrano of Fox Jaw and Laura Duffy are the three previous recipients of the bursary.

Steven told Limerick Live, he's over the moon to receive the bursary: “It’s still beyond belief for us. The letter came in the post the same day our last song Pick Yourself Up was released at the end of September. The day the song came out we were out all day trying to flog it as much as possible. I got started at 7am and didn’t finish until about 6pm and when I got home and saw the letter my mind felt like it just fell out of my head," he said.

“For us who are only starting out to be put in the same bracket as the previous winners is amazing and to even be mentioned in the same sentence as Dolores O’Riordan, a Limerick legend, is just insane,” Steven added.

Left on Read consist of three core members: lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Steven Tynan, drummer Adam Reeves and guitarist Jack Reeves.

Left on Read will release their next song on October 31 called Duet and has been described as a “meaningful and creepy” song tying in with Halloween.

