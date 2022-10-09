In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

PHOTOGRAPHER Brendan Gleeson was out and about in Limerick this weekend.
Were you out? If so, were you snapped and do you feature in our latest gallery?
For more pictures, click 'Next' and get tagging!
Maura O'Neill presents the monthly Limerick Tidy Towns award to Annemarie Bourke | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Pictured at the launch of ‘Pulling Back the Clouds’ were Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group, Mike Kelly, Dominic Taylor from the Limerick Writers' Centre and the author Kieran Beville
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.