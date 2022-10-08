Search

08 Oct 2022

Thousands of euro stolen from Limerick man in elaborate bank card fraud

The money was stolen after the victim handed over his bank card to fraudsters | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

GARDAI are investigating an elaborate incident of fraud which resulted thousands of euro being stolen from a Limerick man.

Initially, the man - whose aged in his early thirties - received a text message from what he believed was his bank.

"The text informed him that his bank account had been compromised and money removed from it. The male, who lives in the Castletroy area, rang the number and was informed that his bank card must be returned to his bank immediately," explained divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The man was told a new bank card could only be issued after his card had been returned and that the bank would send
somebody to his home address to collect his card.

The man agreed to this and a short time later he handed his bank card to a individual who he believed was working for a courier service on behalf of the bank.

"After a time, when no replacement bank card had arrived, he decided to check his bank account where he discovered that almost €4,000 had been taken from his account. He rang his bank to cancel his card and told them what had happened," added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai say this type of fraud has been reported in other parts of the country and not just in Limerick.

"It may seem obvious but never let you bankcard out of your sight," advised Sgt Leetch.

