'I wasn't proposing sending a person to the moon' - Limerick minister's anger at An Bord Pleanala over Zoom refusal

ON A normal day, Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan could have strolled over the road from his constituency office in Newcastle West to the Longcourt House Hotel where an An Bord Pleanala oral hearing was being held.

He, like many, wished to speak on Irish Rail's application's to carry out works to eliminate and, where necessary, upgrade seven numbered level crossings along a 24-kilometre section of the Dublin to Cork Railway Line.

Two of the crossings are in County Limerick - Fantstown, near Kilmallock and Thomastown, near Effin (pictured below).

But the date of the oral hearing - Tuesday, September 27 - wasn't a normal day - it was Budget day. Mr O'Donovan requested that he make his submission virtually but he says this was refused by An Bord Pleanala.

"We were over and back for a week. I have been asked which part of 'no' do I not understand, the 'n' or the 'o'. There was a constitutional requirement for me to be in the Dail chamber for the Budget.

"It was held in a very modern hotel. There is absolutely no reason that it couldn't be done. There are so many platforms - Webex, Zoom and Teams etc. It is just a case of getting a laptop in front of the chairman. I'm not proposing sending a person to the moon here," said Mr O'Donovan.

"They obviously seem to have a different way of doing business now than what they had during the pandemic even though we are all told that we are supposed to have in place different ways of remote working but not as far as An Bord Pleanala is concerned," added the minister of state.

Mr O'Donovan said he has been publicly very critical of An Bord Pleanala in relation to the Limerick to Foynes Road and the length of time it took them to make a decision.

"This (refusal to accommodate him virtually) is yet another example of why I believe they are in dire need of being dragged into the 20th century let alone the 21st or 22nd century.

"I will submit in writing but that's not the same thing. The biggest thing is the discommoding of the local community. Generations have grown up with this railway line since it opened in the middle of the 19th century. This is going to have a big impact on a small number of people and a small community but they are no less important than if they were people in Dublin or in an inner city area or a large urban area - they deserve to have those points put across," said Minister O'Donovan.

Following a query from Limerick Live, an An Bord Pleanala spokesperson said they can confirm that the board was contacted by Mr O'Donovan's office in relation to being facilitated to make a submission at this in person oral hearing.

"Several options were given in relation to how the minister could make a submission to the board if unable to attend the hearing - including sending the submission by email or having someone represent him at the oral hearing. I can confirm that a representative on behalf of the minister made a submission this morning (Wednesday) at the oral hearing," said the spokesperson.

One of the many to give submissions in person was Cllr Mike Donegan, on behalf of his fellow councillors in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

He said the decision by Irish Rail to apply directly to An Bord Pleanala is "a direct attempt to deny Limerick City and County Council the process of considering the extinguishment of a right of way closure of a road, which is a reserved function of councillors".

"It also denies us the right to represent the local community. As cathaoirleach of the municipal district in 2019, I called a special meeting. The agenda was to highlight the concerns of both Fantstown and Thomastown communities with regards to Irish Rail’s Railway Order submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

"I proposed two motions which were unanimously supported by the other six elected members. The first one, in relation to Fantstown, called on Irish Rail to reconsider its decision to close the Fantstown level crossing permanently and replace the crossing with a bridge, to link the community," said Cllr Donegan, who listed out four issues.

1. Dividing the community.

2. Creating two cul-de-sacs if the gates are closed permanently.

3. Concerns raised regarding access for emergency services

4. Further intensification of the already dangerous Ballinscaula bridge. As this is an agricultural area, large machinery movements over the bridge and onto that regional road.

"I’m asking that you refuse this Fantstown order for the proposed closure of the gates and ask Irish Rail to revisit this proposed closure and work with the local community to provide a viable solution that suits all," he said.

Cllr Donegan said the second motion proposed at the special meeting was in relation to Thomastown and followed a meeting in Effin community hall.

"One of the main concerns highlighted was ensuring that the proposed new bridge would include a wider section at the top to accommodate agricultural machinery movement. Also, to include a pedestrian footpath and for future forward planning to afford the council an opportunity to redevelop the existing road towards the village.

"The railway line divides the parish and this new access can be a vital cog in linking the community for social events, school runs, access to the community hall and GAA field and more. While we were successful in getting two lanes on the bridge a number of safety issues still remain. In relation to traffic movements at the proposed new junction onto the R515 Charleville/Kilmallock road I would ask that this junction be reviewed again with council road engineers.

"Also, if Irish Rail would carry out necessary works to ensure that the remaining two cul-de-sacs that will be created when the existing crossing is closed to that it does not encourage illegal camping or dumping. There is an onus on us as elected members, including Irish Rail and the council, to ensure that this new bridge construction has to be a cog in a bigger wheel and to ensure that the new road and bridge has to become a main artery within the parish," concluded Cllr Donegan.