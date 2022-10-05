Search

05 Oct 2022

Limerick secondary school issues update on €25m redevelopment plans

A render of the redevelopment planned at Sexton Street CBS

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MANAGEMENT at one of Limerick's oldest secondary schools have announced their intention to seek planning permission for a €25m redevelopment.

Coláiste Mhichíl CBS, colloquially known as Sexton Street CBS is expected to lodge planning papers with Limerick City and County Council in the coming days for its new extension, details of which were exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader back in May 2020.

The school, which was founded in 1829, is set for an upgrade which will see its student numbers increase from 330 to 550.

The landmark 19th century building at Sexton Street is to remain untouched, but its interior will be completely revamped as part of the proposals.

WATCH: Huge expansion confirmed for Limerick city centre school

An extension is to be built at the rear of the school, with a building constructed in the 1980s demolished. This will pave the way for state-of-the-art classrooms, science labs, practical rooms and sporting facilities. Notably, an special educational needs unit will be included.

Healy Partners Architects based in Glentworth Street has been commissioned to design the new school.

The firm's director Richard Rice said of the design: "The investment in the project will see the two original and historic buildings undergo substantial conservation and refurbishment works with a new modern three-storey extension and stand-alone multi-purpose sports building incorporated onto the site."

The extension, he added, will be capable of bringing in many specialist subjects like science laboratories, technology engineering and construction studies, alongside multi-media spaces.

"The project is of a substantial scale and will very much contribute to the creation of a momentum in terms of urban development in this area Limerick city. The design approach acknowledges the historic fabric of the existing buildings and proposes new modern contemporary series of education and sports buildings that will provide a dynamic and imaginative learning environment for students of the school," Mr Rice added.

Principal Denis O'Connor has previously said the redevelopment will copper-fasten the future of the school - whose alumni include JP McManus - and create new teaching positions and temporary building jobs.

After a planning notice for the scheme was advertised in this weekend's Limerick Leader, the developers now have two weeks to formally submit papers to the local authority.

Local News

