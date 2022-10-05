Limerick people urged to give blood due to "very challenging" low supplies

LIMERICK people are being urged to donate blood as some supplies across the country are "critically low".
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service said they find themselves in a "very challenging situation" due to the low supplies.
They are asking people in Limerick to attend one of their upcoming clinics this month to help replenish their supplies.
One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime and one donation may save three lives.
Existing and new donors are welcome to attend the clinics and appointments can be booked by calling 1800 222 111.
The first clinic will be held on Monday, October 10 at Doon Community Centre from 4:45pm to 8pm.
Two more clinics will be held at the Green Hills Hotel in Caherdavin on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 from 4:15pm to 7:30pm.
