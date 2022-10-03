In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick at the Butterfly Ball

HUNDREDS of people helped raise tens of thousands of euro for charity at the weekend at the first Butterfly Ball in three years.

The event, which is one of the highlights of the social calendar in Limerick, is run by the Board of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

This year, it was hosted by the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Ennis Road with all monies raised going to benefit the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

The funds will be used to complement and cooperate with the HSE to assist with the regional Cancer Services in areas such as purchasing of equipment, funding research, and continuing education that is necessary to support the designated National Cancer Centre at UHL.

The Mid-West Cancer Foundation also helps to create awareness of cancer across the Mid-West region.

The deputy Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon and the Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals were among those who attended the ball.