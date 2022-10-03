Limerick councillors criticise ‘ridiculous’ hedge cutting restrictions

A LIMERICK councillor has called for increased hedge trimming on roads close to rural national and secondary schools in an effort to avoid road traffic accidents.

The motion was submitted by Cllr John O’ Donoghue at a meeting of Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, where he warned of the dangers of “high impact zones.”

It asks that the local authority maintains grass verges to a depth of 1m from the edge of the tar on a year-round basis on roads without a hard shoulder, footpath or cycle lane.

“We are sharing the roads with huge milk tankers, with every kind of crap and dirt being left behind. These hedges grow and the road gets narrower and narrower,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue has asked that the measure be taken within 3km of national schools and 5km of secondary schools. He described these as high impact areas both before and after school.

He acknowledged that the council does look after the grass verges leading up to the beginning of the academic year in August, but he pressed that it must continue year-round in rural areas.

Cllr Stephen Keary, Cathaoirleach for the district, seconded his colleague’s sentiments and asked that trimming restrictions be lifted on all national roads year-round.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is states that the public cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of “vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch” between March 1 and August 31 is prohibited

This aligns with the main breeding season for birds, which typically runs from March to August.

He labelled the restrictions as “ridiculous” and a “nightmare” in areas where there is heavy growth.

“A farmer should be able to engage the services of a contractor to do a job on these hedges outside of the summer months,” added Cllr Keary.