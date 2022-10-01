Limerick publican nets life-changing €330,000 win on EuroMillions from €10 stake

A COUNTY Limerick man has plenty of reasons to celebrate after a sensational wager made it a weekend to remember.

Newcastle West man Paul Mullins started on the road to riches when he entered his local BoyleSports shop on Friday to strike a €10 accumulator on four numbers to land in the EuroMillions main draw that evening.

Paul opted for numbers 1, 2, 11 and 26 and before he knew it, the celebrations were in full flow as all four numbers rolled out triggering the big payout and defying the massive odds.

When the wager was tallied up, it made for a stunning windfall amount of €330,000, all from a €10 investment.

Paul lived in America for 31 years working in construction before moving back to County Limerick where he recently purchased a pub called Glen Bar in Kilmeedy.

He is a massive greyhound enthusiast and enjoys horse racing too.

Collecting the mammoth cheque from BoyleSports this Saturday afternoon, Paul said: “I must thank all the staff at the BoyleSports shop in Newcastle West. I’m over the moon and so glad to be picking up such an amazing amount of money, especially when it only took a tenner. I own a pub called Glen Bar in Kilmeedy and we will be celebrating this win and I might even buy a few greyhound pups!”