Irish Chamber Orchestra provides scholarships for two masters students in Limerick

TWO STUDENTS have received a scholarship fund by the Irish Chamber Orchestra based in Limerick.

The scholarship will help the students study the Masters in Classical String Performance at the University of Limerick (UL).

The scholarship will be awarded on merit and will assist with student college fees for one year.

This year’s scholarship fund has been awarded Jeannette Bogado from Paraguay, and Anna Mária Miklós from Hungary.

CEO of the ICO Gerard Keenan commented: “This course is the last step to becoming a professional musician and we support our students in making this transition.”

The ICO has committed to providing €8,000 per annum for the next five years.

This new ICO fund is in addition to the existing Lyric FM scholarship also valued at €8,000 which was established in 1999.

The ICO’s mission is to change young people's lives through music by providing free access to music education and using music as a social leveller to guarantee equity of opportunity for all.

The ICO believes that diversity enriches and enhances the classical music artform and contributes to its vibrancy and uniqueness.

It also offers opportunities for the next generation of musicians to learn and engage with ICO through its MA in Classical Strings Programme, a two-year programme at the University of Limerick, which aims to finesse advanced solo, chamber music and orchestral skills, as well as audition preparation and the development of all-round musicianship.

Since 2015, this programme, led by ICO musicians who rehearse, teach, and perform with the students, provides wonderful opportunities to work with ICO.