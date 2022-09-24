Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney
TANAISTE LEO Varadakar visited the home of rugby in Limerick on Saturday for the Fine Gael Small Business and Enterprise Conference.
Mr Varadkar attended the conference alongside Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure & Reform and Senator Maria Byrne.
Held in Thomond Park, the conference focused on supporting small businesses and enterprise during a time of increased costs.
Among those who spoke at the conference were An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, and Ministers Paschal Donohoe, Heather Humphreys, Simon Harris and Damien English.
Prominent business and enterprise figures who attended include Pat Rigney, Managing Director and Founder of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, Helen O’Donnell, owner of Limerick-based business Dolmen Catering and Pierce Dargan, Chief Executive Officer of Equine MediRecord
Speaking ahead of the conference, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said: "This will be an opportunity for people to come together with Fine Gael public representatives to listen, discuss and debate how we can ensure that policy – at a local, national and European level – supports small businesses and enterprise in these challenging times and in the years ahead".
