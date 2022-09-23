Limerick retailers join campaign to support volunteers in local communities

STAFF at two Eurospar supermarkets in County Limerick have joined colleagues across Ireland to thank superstars in their local communities.

Nagle’s Eurospar in Bruff and Downe’s Eurospar at Rathkeale are asking their customers to nominate a local charity, group or organisation and explain how they go the extra mile for their communities.

The group, charity or organisation which is ultimately nominated will receive €1,000.

Eurospar’s managing director Malachy Hanberry said: “I am delighted to launch such a worthwhile initiative for the communities our Eurospar Supermarkets serve. We are inviting our customers to nominate a group or organisation that regularly goes that extra mile for their community and enter them for their chance to win. It is a meaningful way for us to recognise what all these people do for their communities and to celebrate just how important they are to their local areas.”

The campaign is running in-store until Wednesday, October 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EUROSPAR Ireland (@eurospar_ireland)

Customers in Rathkeale and Bruff will be asked to pick up an application form and nominate their preferred local charity, group or organisation.

Three national winners will then be chosen and will win €1,000 each for their nominated group or organisation.

On a national basis, Eurospar has in the recent past linked up with the St Vincent de Paul Empty Plate appeal.

Launched over Christmas last, its aim was to ensure no child went hungry over the festive season.

All in-store donations – including those made in Bruff and Rathkeale – were kept in their local communities.