23 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Weekend of Remembrance underway in Limerick in honour of Jim Kemmy

Reporter:

PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

23 Sept 2022 5:20 PM

A SERIES of events will take place in Limerick this weekend to remember the late politician Jim Kemmy who died 25 years ago.

Mr Kemmy was a well-known trade unionist, historian, socialist and a TD for Limerick. He was active in the Labour movement for most of his life.

A native of Garryowen in Limerick city, he was also elected to the former Limerick Corporation and he served two terms as Mayor of Limerick in 1991 and 1996.

Some of the events taking place this weekend include exhibitions, discussions, lectures and walking tours while details of the  inaugural Jim Kemmy Lecture have also been announced.

It will take place at the Kemmy Business School at UL next Spring.

One of the first events of the weekend was the opening of an exhibition  - entitled Jim Kemmy in Newspapers and Pictures - at City Hall, Merchants Quay.

